Lichfield City will hope to banish the memories of an eight goal defeat last time out as they return to action this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men succumbed to a hefty defeat against Highgate on Saturday but will be looking to bounce straight back when they travel to Worcester City tomorrow (18th February).

The 8-0 loss has seen City slip to ninth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, but a win against their 17th placed opponents could haul them back up as high as sixth.

Last time the two sides met in January, goals from Josh Beeson, Sam Fitzgerald and Lewi Burnside helped Lichfield to a 3-1 victory.

Kick-off at the County Sports Ground tomorrow is at 3pm.