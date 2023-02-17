Blue badge holders and business owners have been urged to attend a workshop in a bid to ease tensions over the pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre.

The battle lines have been drawn on the issue since Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council announced an 18 month trial which sees on-street bays removed and a ban on vehicles between midday and 9pm each day.

The move led businesses and disabled motorists to launch a petition aiming to force a u-turn on the proposals.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, is now asking those impacted by the plans to attend a session to discuss the pedestrianisation proposals and suggest possible refinements ahead of enforcement starting towards the end of March.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“The pedestrianisation, which is being trialled through an experimental Traffic Regulation Order, is being introduced to make the city centre more vibrant and attractive to visitors.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The event will take place at Boley Park Community Centre from 6pm to 7.15pm on 9th March.

Due to the capacity of the venue, registrations from those wanting to attend will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

People can sign up to attend online.