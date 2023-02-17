Plans for a GP surgery to leave a health facility in Burntwood have left local residents and councillors “furious”.

Notice has been given to the practice occupying the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre that they must close in March 2024.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown at Lichfield District Council, said the move could leave thousands of patients without a GP going forward.

“I was invited to a private meeting between the lead GP and the Patient Participation Group to discuss this proposal by the Integrated Care Board. “All of us were furious about this decision, taken without any consultation whatsoever, not just on behalf of this surgery’s patients but for every single person registered with practices across Burntwood who are already experiencing problems with getting to see a GP. “An extra 5,000 shared across these surgeries will mean even longer waiting times.” Cllr Darren Ennis

The meeting was also attended by the chair and vice chair of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee, Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Mike Wilcox.

Cllr Norman said he would be seeking answers on the plans ahead of a meeting next month.

“Burntwood residents were promised two health centres in June 2010 following public consultation but cancelled by the coalition government later that year. “To close this well-loved, albeit temporary health facility before the new one is built at Cherry Close would be a kick in the teeth for patients and staff alike.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

“We expect no impact on patient care.”

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board said work would take place to ensure the impact on residents would be minimised.