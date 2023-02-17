Plans for a GP surgery to leave a health facility in Burntwood have left local residents and councillors “furious”.
Notice has been given to the practice occupying the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre that they must close in March 2024.
Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown at Lichfield District Council, said the move could leave thousands of patients without a GP going forward.
“I was invited to a private meeting between the lead GP and the Patient Participation Group to discuss this proposal by the Integrated Care Board.
“All of us were furious about this decision, taken without any consultation whatsoever, not just on behalf of this surgery’s patients but for every single person registered with practices across Burntwood who are already experiencing problems with getting to see a GP.
“An extra 5,000 shared across these surgeries will mean even longer waiting times.”Cllr Darren Ennis
The meeting was also attended by the chair and vice chair of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee, Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Mike Wilcox.
Cllr Norman said he would be seeking answers on the plans ahead of a meeting next month.
“Burntwood residents were promised two health centres in June 2010 following public consultation but cancelled by the coalition government later that year.
“To close this well-loved, albeit temporary health facility before the new one is built at Cherry Close would be a kick in the teeth for patients and staff alike.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
“We expect no impact on patient care.”
A spokesperson for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board said work would take place to ensure the impact on residents would be minimised.
“Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre was a temporary solution to support the patients of Burntwood while the primary care estate in that area was further developed to accommodate them in the future.
“For this reason, the most recent contract that was awarded in 2019 was a time limited contract for five years with no option to extend.
“Burntwood estate provision has been developed substantially over recent years to support with the growth of housing developments, which includes the development of Greenwood Health Centre, and another large development due to be completed in 2025.
“When this type of contract ends, the ICB needs to decide how patients registered at the practice can continue to access GP services in the future. This means, either asking patients to register with another existing local practice of their choice or appointing a new provider for the continuation of GP services.
“The commissioning decision that has been made is based on our priorities of ensuring the best services for our patients delivered from high quality, fit for purpose buildings with the right resources. This is consistent with our original intentions and the terms of the contract, and we have followed process in arriving at this decision.
“The key message to patients at the moment is that they do not need to do anything right now and the practice will remain open until it comes to the end of its contract term in March 2024.
“The local population will be contacted and involved in the process to ensure minimum impact to them accessing general medical service provision and we expect no impact on patient care.”Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson
Surgeries are closing down across the country because of this government. There simply is not enough staff or incentive to attract more to run these services. Same goes for secondary care.
One of the key messages is that patients have absolutely no say about how or where GP services are provided, decisions are taken by public bodies who refuse to meet with them to find out their views but are perfectly happy to meet with them after the decision is made.
The irony in this case is the current GPs want to continue providing services and offering a Saturday as well on top, but the ICB have refused to even talk to them or the patients