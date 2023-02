A tribute to the music of George Michael is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Wayne Dilks will be joined on stage by his band for The George Michael Legacy show on 11th March.

A spokesperson said:

“The former Stars In Their Eyes contestant and his band deliver their concert in a truly sensitive and spectacular way, performing songs from the icon’s glittering solo career and party hits from his early years with Wham!.”

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.