A Burntwood school has confirmed that some pupils will not be going to class when teachers walk out next month.
Unions are due to stage the latest round of industrial action on 1st March.
Chase Terrace Academy has now confirmed to parents that students in Year 7 to Year 10 will have to learn from home.
Year 11 pupils will sit mock exams while Year 12 and Year 13 will only be in for certain subjects.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Nicola Mason said:
“I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice, and that they will experience disruption to their education.
“I understand that this situation may be frustrating and ask that all members of our school community continue to treat each other with respect.
“We are working closely with our staff union representatives to keep up to date with the situation, and I will inform you as soon as possible if arrangements change further, or on the day.”Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy