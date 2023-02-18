A Burntwood school has confirmed that some pupils will not be going to class when teachers walk out next month.

Unions are due to stage the latest round of industrial action on 1st March.

Chase Terrace Academy has now confirmed to parents that students in Year 7 to Year 10 will have to learn from home.

Year 11 pupils will sit mock exams while Year 12 and Year 13 will only be in for certain subjects.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Nicola Mason said: