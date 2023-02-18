Chasetown returned to winning ways as they returned from Daventry Town with all three points.

The Scholars were on the front foot from the off and deservedly took the lead after nine minutes when a punch clear from the home keeper fell to Luke Yates who superbly volleyed home.

But Daventry levelled on 15 minutes when Lewis Burgess fired home following a right wing corner.

Yates was close to a second with a shot that dipped narrowly over the crossbar just shy of the half hour mark.

On the hour, the visitors were the ball’s width away from taking the lead when Jack Langston strike rattled the post.

A minute later, the Scholars did get their noses back in front when Ryan Shaw fizzed a low shot inside the same corner.

Ashford almost added a late third, but Lewis Patching made a save as the final whistle blew for Chasetown’s first ever win at Daventry.