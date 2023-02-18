Chasetown’s bid to join the play-off race continues this weekend as they travel to Daventry Town.

The Scholars darted up the table in 2023 before being derailed by narrow defeats at Harborough Town and title-chasing Stamford.

A midweek cup exit against Kidsgrove Athletic means Mark Swann’s men will be looking to halt a string of defeats and bounce back to winning ways.

Standing in their way will be a Daventry side who will be looking for revenge after being beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.

Kick-off today (18th February) is at 3pm.