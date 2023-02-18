Hit movie Matilda the Musical will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick during the half-term break.

Starring Stephen Graham, Alisha Weir, Sindhu Vee, Emma Thompson, Andrea Riseborough and Lashana Lynch, the film will air at the city theatre at 2pm on 23rd February.

A spokesperson said:

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, while also taking charge of her own destiny.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £8 adults and £6 children. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.