Lichfield City were thankful to a fine late save from James Beeson to earn a point on the road at Worcester City.

Ivor Green’s men tightened up at the back after shipping eight goals last time out, but failed to find the net themselves against their hosts who sit fourth from bottom in the Midland Football Premier League.

An even opening saw both sides struggle to carve out clear-cut chances, with City’s Max Dixon’s early shot saved by Haydn Whitcombe.

The first opening of the second half saw Beeson save well before Dixon was again denied at the other end.

Sam Fitzgerald was next to test home stopper Whitcombe with a free-kick that was beaten away from danger.

Worcester sent a free kick over the bar as both sides went in search of what would have been the winning goal.

It looked as though the home side had stolen the points when a a deflected shot look destined for the net, only for Beeson to scramble across and stretch out a hand to turn the ball away.