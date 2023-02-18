Neighbours have criticised plans which will see 30 homes built on land in Streethay.

Lichfield District Council gave the green light for the development off Burton Road.

But the proposals have drawn criticism from local residents who say the new scheme will add to the disruption caused by other building sites in the area and HS2 works.

Dan Whetton said:

“It is absolute mayhem and the daily lives of the residents of Streethay have not been considered at all “The area has been subjected to construction work and traffic and been a building site now for far too long and just as one estate ends another is planned.” Dan Whetton

Nick Sedgwick added:

“Streethay has suffered over the last six years with development and now faces being cut off for months with the construction of HS2. “The A5127 through the settlement is now overloaded and at peak times – am and pm – the queuing traffic into the city starts on the A38 sliproad.” Nick Sedgwick

Alan Toplis said local roads could not cope with the continual addition of new homes.

“Between 7.40am and 9.10am and between 4pm and 6.15pm this road is continually blocked on weekdays with standing traffic backing from the Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane roundabout with queues as far back as the A38 slip road. “Traffic wishing to enter or exit the site must compete with the standing traffic. Northbound traffic wishing to enter the site will cause tailbacks across the traffic lights. “Infrastructure such as medical practice and dental practices are already overstretched. This development and the development on the Railtrack/MAFF site are just exacerbating the issue.” Alan Toplis

Fradley and Streethay Parish Council had also objected to the proposals.

“The proposed entrance to this development is in close proximity to the traffic lights which serve Ryder and Oak Way the main entrance into the Roman Heights development. “This is a very busy junction and if traffic is turning right into this development there is potential to cause tailbacks through the traffic lights.”

But the county council’s highways department raised no objection to the scheme, however, leading to planning officers to recommend the scheme for approval.

The officers’ report stated: