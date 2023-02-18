A group of Burntwood patients who face losing their GP surgery say they intend to challenge the decision.
The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has served notice that the existing practice at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre will close in early 2024.
But a Patient Participation Group has criticised the move saying the impact of the change has not been fully considered.
David Raybould, chair of the patient group, said:
“There has been no public consultation about such a vital service which would not only negatively affect the patients at Burntwood, but also of neighbouring surgeries at Salters Meadow and the Darwin Medical Centre.
“The patients are dismayed at facing what the ICB terms as ‘dispersal’ to alternative GP practices within the area.
“The change is unwelcome as patients of the practice feel that they currently get an excellent standard of care. Also many, particularly those without access to transport or mobility issues might struggle to access alternative practices in the area.”David Raybould
Around 5,000 patients are expected to be impacted by the proposals.
Mr Raybould said the numbers meant moving elsewhere would be challenging.
“Concerns have been raised about the ability of other local practices to maintain high standards of care for over 5,000 new patients and those they already have on their lists.
“As a group we strongly feel this will adversely affect the care of all residents of Burntwood and surrounding areas.
“Efforts to engage with the ICB before a final decision is made have failed, with the parties being advised that the decision has already been made. They have refused to consult with patients of Burntwood and their representatives.
“The current surgery has provided the ICB valid contractual options and are keen to continue the service, a request which has been ignored.
“We are looking at challenging this decision.”David Raybould
The ICB has confirmed that the contract would be ended as no option to extend it was available.
A spokesperson said:
“Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre was a temporary solution to support the patients of Burntwood while the primary care estate in that area was further developed to accommodate them in the future.
“For this reason, the most recent contract that was awarded in 2019 was a time limited contract for five years with no option to extend.
“Burntwood estate provision has been developed substantially over recent years to support with the growth of housing developments, which includes the development of Greenwood Health Centre, and another large development due to be completed in 2025.
“When this type of contract ends, the ICB needs to decide how patients registered at the practice can continue to access GP services in the future. This means, either asking patients to register with another existing local practice of their choice or appointing a new provider for the continuation of GP services.
“The commissioning decision that has been made is based on our priorities of ensuring the best services for our patients delivered from high quality, fit for purpose buildings with the right resources. This is consistent with our original intentions and the terms of the contract, and we have followed process in arriving at this decision.
“The key message to patients at the moment is that they do not need to do anything right now and the practice will remain open until it comes to the end of its contract term in March 2024.
“The local population will be contacted and involved in the process to ensure minimum impact to them accessing general medical service provision and we expect no impact on patient care.”Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board spokesperson