A group of Burntwood patients who face losing their GP surgery say they intend to challenge the decision.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has served notice that the existing practice at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre will close in early 2024.

But a Patient Participation Group has criticised the move saying the impact of the change has not been fully considered.

David Raybould, chair of the patient group, said:

“There has been no public consultation about such a vital service which would not only negatively affect the patients at Burntwood, but also of neighbouring surgeries at Salters Meadow and the Darwin Medical Centre. “The patients are dismayed at facing what the ICB terms as ‘dispersal’ to alternative GP practices within the area. “The change is unwelcome as patients of the practice feel that they currently get an excellent standard of care. Also many, particularly those without access to transport or mobility issues might struggle to access alternative practices in the area.” David Raybould

Around 5,000 patients are expected to be impacted by the proposals.

Mr Raybould said the numbers meant moving elsewhere would be challenging.

“Concerns have been raised about the ability of other local practices to maintain high standards of care for over 5,000 new patients and those they already have on their lists. “As a group we strongly feel this will adversely affect the care of all residents of Burntwood and surrounding areas. “Efforts to engage with the ICB before a final decision is made have failed, with the parties being advised that the decision has already been made. They have refused to consult with patients of Burntwood and their representatives. “The current surgery has provided the ICB valid contractual options and are keen to continue the service, a request which has been ignored. “We are looking at challenging this decision.” David Raybould

The ICB has confirmed that the contract would be ended as no option to extend it was available.

A spokesperson said: