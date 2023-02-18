Residents and organisations are being asked to help shape a strategy designed to manage the risk of flooding across Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council this week launched a consultation on the issue.

It is hoped that the updated strategy will help manage the risk of flooding from sources such as waterways, ground water and sewers during periods of heavy rainfall.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Flooding can have devastating impacts on communities and the local economy. This revised strategy will help by setting out how we will work with partners to encourage everyone to minimise and manage the risk of flooding in Staffordshire. “Since 2018 there have been nine significant flood events in Staffordshire and climate change is only likely to increase the frequency and intensity of the rain we see. “It is therefore more important than ever that we work with local communities and organisations responsible for water courses, sewers and development to minimise the risk of flooding to properties. “As a county council, we are particularly keen to look at more sustainable and innovative ways to manage the risk and impact of flooding and we would encourage everyone to have their say.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the strategy and take part in the consultation online. It runs until 20th March.