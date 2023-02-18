Lichfield’s search for a way to end their run of poor form will take them to Bromsgrove this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens’ last win came back in November and they find themselves rooted to the foot of the table as a result.

But their task won’t be an easy one today (18th February) as they travel to a side sitting second.

Lichfield suffered a last gasp defeat against Broadstreet last time out and will be hoping to go one better at Bromsgrove.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in November ended 36-28 – a result that would prove to be the first in a string of consecutive defeats for the Myrtle Greens.

Kick-off at Bromsgrove is at 2.15pm.