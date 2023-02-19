An award-winning show written by a mental health nurse turned comedian is coming to Lichfield.

Forget Me Not: The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit is the creation of Rob Gee, who plays 15 different characters in the production, which comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 2nd March.

It follows the story of Jim, who has seen his wife die on a dementia ward. But the retired police detective – who also has dementia – suspects foul play and is determined to solve one last murder.

The show is based on Rob’s experiences as a student nurse in the mid-1990s on a ward for people with late-stage dementia.

“I was there as a student nurse and I left under a bit of a cloud after reporting what I saw. Much has improved since then, but vulnerable people will always be at risk. “With our population ageing and healthcare spending becoming more of an issue, I wanted to add to the conversation. I also wanted to write a rattlingly good murder mystery and I didn’t think these two things were mutually exclusive.” Rob Gee

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.