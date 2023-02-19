Changes are being made to the council tax support residents in Lichfield and Burntwood receive.

Currently every time an applicant’s income changes their case must be reassessed – a system which Lichfield District Council says is adding to the cost of delivering the scheme.

Due to the changes, which include residents in all council tax bands being able to claim council tax support and enabling claims to be back-dated up to six months, the authority estimates that 1,870 residents will receive more support than under the existing scheme.

Additionally, the ability to award 100% support will prevent hundreds of households accumulating debt.

Not all residents will receive more support though. It is also estimated that 369 households will have less council tax support due to the changes.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet was told by an officer:

“This scheme helps those on the lowest incomes. “It removes the need to pay council tax for those on the very lowest incomes and will help prevent debts that are very difficult to collect and help us focus our debt collection on people that can pay and deliver support to residents across the district during a cost of living crisis that I think will be really welcomed.” Report to meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The decision will still need to be signed off by full council later this month