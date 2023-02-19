A decision not to award funding to create additional GP capacity at a hosptial in Lichfield has been criticised by a local councillor.

A Lichfield District Council cabinet meeting this week backed plans for the allocation of Community Infrastructure Levy funding.

The money, which is paid by developers, will go towards leisure provision, including £100,000 for a new all-weather pitch at Chasetown Football Club and £1.4million to the local authority’s own plan for new leisure projects, including a climbing wall and an obstacle course.

But other bids missed out on funding, including £70,000 from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board to convert four clinical rooms at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital to “provide additional GP capacity”.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said residents would not understand spending £100,000 on a climbing wall while being unable to fund additional capacity for medical services.

“This decision shows that local Conservatives have totally the wrong priorities. “We know that people across the district are concerned about getting a GP appointment and about the long waits at some surgeries – and they could reasonably expect their council to act on their concerns. “While I’m fully supportive of new and better leisure facilities in our area, decisions like this are about priorities, and the priority here should have been to act on one of the major issues facing people in our area. “I’m sure that people would agree with me that this was a missed opportunity to make a real difference.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

A report from deputy leader Cllr Iain Eadie on the Community Infrastructure Levy allocation said the council had used a scoring system to identify how best to distribute the money.

“While the submissions received for the large part have great merit, the scheme is once again significantly over-subscribed and therefore require a prioritisation approach to be adopted. “The highest scoring bid was submitted by the council and is a project to support of the development of seven new or extended sport and leisure facilities across the district, and two bids – Chasetown FC and Staffordshire County Council – scored equally to rank second. “If funding is allocated to the top scoring bid it will only leave enough fund the Chasetown FC bid. “It is therefore proposed to allocate £100,000 of CIL to this second ranked bid rather than the county council bid based on the remaining funds available.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Community Infrastructure Levy winners…

Project Location Applicant New all-weather football pitch The Scholars Ground Chasetown Football Club Aqua park including outdoor swimming, paddle boarding and aqua scramble facilities Stowe Pool Lichfield District Council Climbing wall Burntwood Leisure Centre Lichfield District Council Soft play area Burntwood Leisure Centre Lichfield District Council Replacement of existing mini-golf with new adventure golf course Beacon Park Lichfield District Council Competitive obstacle course Beacon Park Lichfield District Council Paddle tennis courts Beacon Park Lichfield District Council New all-weather sports pitch Lichfield Lichfield District Council Successful Community Infrastructure Levy applications

…and losers!