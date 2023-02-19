A decision not to award funding to create additional GP capacity at a hosptial in Lichfield has been criticised by a local councillor.
A Lichfield District Council cabinet meeting this week backed plans for the allocation of Community Infrastructure Levy funding.
The money, which is paid by developers, will go towards leisure provision, including £100,000 for a new all-weather pitch at Chasetown Football Club and £1.4million to the local authority’s own plan for new leisure projects, including a climbing wall and an obstacle course.
But other bids missed out on funding, including £70,000 from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board to convert four clinical rooms at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital to “provide additional GP capacity”.
Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said residents would not understand spending £100,000 on a climbing wall while being unable to fund additional capacity for medical services.
“This decision shows that local Conservatives have totally the wrong priorities.
“We know that people across the district are concerned about getting a GP appointment and about the long waits at some surgeries – and they could reasonably expect their council to act on their concerns.
“While I’m fully supportive of new and better leisure facilities in our area, decisions like this are about priorities, and the priority here should have been to act on one of the major issues facing people in our area.
“I’m sure that people would agree with me that this was a missed opportunity to make a real difference.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
A report from deputy leader Cllr Iain Eadie on the Community Infrastructure Levy allocation said the council had used a scoring system to identify how best to distribute the money.
“While the submissions received for the large part have great merit, the scheme is once again significantly over-subscribed and therefore require a prioritisation approach to be adopted.
“The highest scoring bid was submitted by the council and is a project to support of the development of seven new or extended sport and leisure facilities across the district, and two bids – Chasetown FC and Staffordshire County Council – scored equally to rank second.
“If funding is allocated to the top scoring bid it will only leave enough fund the Chasetown FC bid.
“It is therefore proposed to allocate £100,000 of CIL to this second ranked bid rather than the county council bid based on the remaining funds available.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
Community Infrastructure Levy winners…
|Project
|Location
|Applicant
|New all-weather football pitch
|The Scholars Ground
|Chasetown Football Club
|Aqua park including outdoor swimming, paddle boarding and aqua scramble facilities
|Stowe Pool
|Lichfield District Council
|Climbing wall
|Burntwood Leisure Centre
|Lichfield District Council
|Soft play area
|Burntwood Leisure Centre
|Lichfield District Council
|Replacement of existing mini-golf with new adventure golf course
|Beacon Park
|Lichfield District Council
|Competitive obstacle course
|Beacon Park
|Lichfield District Council
|Paddle tennis courts
|Beacon Park
|Lichfield District Council
|New all-weather sports pitch
|Lichfield
|Lichfield District Council
…and losers!
|Project
|Applicant
|Funding request
|Cannock Road, Burntwood – traffic calming, traffic management, sustainable transport, signing and public realm enhancements
|Staffordshire County Council
|£268,000
|Conversion of Oak pub building into a community space providing potential office accommodation, open space and community pub
|Burntwood Town Council
|£100,000
|Upgrade of male toilet facilities
|Chasetown Football Club
|£14,000
|Improvements to multi-use games area including roofing and floodlights and BMX track for the local community
|Fradley and Streethay Parish Council
|£300,000
|Extension at Brereton Surgery
|Integrated Care Board
|£551,746
|Creation of four clinical rooms at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital
|Integrated Care Board
|£70,000
|Extension of existing clubhouse, resurfacing of hockey pitch and installation of a 3G football and rugby pitch
|Lichfield Sports Club
|£2,285,000
|Refurbishment of substation at Sandfields Pumping Station
|Lichfield Waterworks Trust
|£3,831
|Installation of two swimming pools in vacant retail unit
|The Swim Foundation
|£516,000
|Decarbonisation feasibility study
|Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council
|£50,000
The Conservative party does not support the NHS. Government is on a clear path to kill off NHS & change UK to an insurance based health system. Our once brilliant health service so admired by other countries has been underfunded by Tories. It shouldn’t be a question of finding funding for GPs, hospitals – but one of seeing the common sense of providing this by government funding. Instead of which the Tories turn every single resource or need into one of how can they make profits. Hence healthcare, care homes, water, energy, railway – all privatised. This is the problem. UK would be much healthier & better served by electoral reform & proportional representation. It would stop the rotten corruption we see in every sector of our economy. Any new government will find it very difficult to make necessary changes unless we get a hung Parliament. Tories have tripled national debt wilfully – trashed the economy. A new government will inherit a ruined UK.
I thought I’d seen it all, but now this. How can football pitches and a climbing wall be considered more important than improving medical care by any sane person? From Friarsgate, the stupid recycling bags, the ongoing farce of removing disabled parking, the destruction of a public park for an inadequate sports centre, the multi storey carpark that is not fit for purpose, the proposed relocation of the main bus station, and other farces, this council has shown incompetence time after time. It really is time for them to call it a day if this is their idea of priorities.