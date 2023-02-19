A gym and a fried chicken outlet could open in an empty Lichfield city centre shop if plans are approved.

The proposals have been put forward for the former Argos store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

If approved, the scheme would see KFC open on the ground floor, with a gym created on the upper floor.

A planning statement said:

“The unit has been marketed for approximately 9 months and has been vacant for the majority of that time. “While an occupier has been secured for one of the new ground floor units i.e. KFC, discussions are ongoing regarding the second new unit.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.