A meeting will hear about efforts to monitor the performance of fire and police services in Staffordshire.

The Police, Fire and Crime Panel session on Tuesday (21st February) will also see discussion on the scrutiny of Staffordshire Police in the wake of a recent re-inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HCMICFRS).

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“My role is to hold Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to account on behalf of the public. “This panel meeting is an opportunity for the public to hear how Staffordshire Police handle complaints, the work my office undertakes when people appeal these complaint decisions, and how my office monitors the performance of both Services. “Both services have recently had HMICFRS inspections and thanks to my regular performance meetings with both the Chief Constable and the Chief Fire Officer, I was fully aware of the inspectors’ findings. “I am reassured that we had already identified the same areas of improvement through these meetings and that work was already underway across both services to address them.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The re-inspection saw Staffordshire Police remain in the ‘engage’ stage of the inspection process.

Commissioner Adams added:

“There is still more to do which is why the force remain in the engage phase. “I will continue to closely monitor their performance to ensure this momentum is maintained, and hold them to account on behalf of our communities.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

People can view the meeting online from 2pm.