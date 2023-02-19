Barns in Longdon are to be converted into commercial units after plans were approved.

The former agricultural buildings at Cleat Hill Farm have been earmarked for redevelopment.

The proposals would see one barn converted for commercial use on the ground floor with office space above.

The smaller structure would see two openings bricked up to create the new unit.

A planning statement said:

“The site is accessed via an existing track that feeds down from a large lay-by off the A51 to the southwest of the site. “The access will serve a parking area created on an existing area of hardstanding to the south of the existing enclave of buildings, with a total of 12 parking spaces and two disabled parking spaces to be provided.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.