The experimental jazz trio played a set of exciting, long form compositions when they appeared for Lichfield Jazz at the Cathedral Hotel.

Led by the inventive virtuoso guitarist Nick Svarc, drummer Steve Hanley and keyboard player Martin Longhawn added to a soundscape that took in elements of ambient music, noise-core, jazz, blues and rock in a novel and unusual way.

The use of looping pedals and the interchange of solos and writing duties was evident between all of the players.

Svarc’s guitar sound brought to mind such players as John Scofield, and the much missed Jeff Beck, while the propulsive drums and the high level keyboard playing all added to the sound.

With tracks that ranged from the upbeat funk of Little Brother, and the more ethereal sounds of We Elastic and the concert’s closing number Earth Abides, this was brave music created by forward thinking musicians.