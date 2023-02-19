Council chiefs say Staffordshire will stand alongside the people of Ukraine as the first anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion approaches.

Vladimir Putin’s forces began the war on 24th February, forcing thousands to flee their homeland.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have since settled across Staffordshire, including a number in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which is being administered by Staffordshire County Council alongside other organisations, has seen nearly 500 residents give accommodation to families from the war-torn country.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities, said the anniversary was a chance to reaffirm the commitment the region has to those fleeing the conflict in their homeland.