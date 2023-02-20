Burntwood came through another tough test of their title credentials with a 34-12 win against tough opponents Newport 2nds at The CCE Sportsway.

They began the match without top scorers Luke Rookyard and Brett Taylor due to injuries and they found themselves in the unusual position of being behind at the break.

However, prop forward Tom Shorrock proved to be the match winner with a hat-trick of tries as the hosts dominated the second period.

The contest opened promisingly for Josh Canning’s side with Josh Shepherd and Halil Gozukucuk making inroads into Newport territory, but the only result was an injury delay as the visiting number five went off with an ankle problem.

The home forwards seemed to have forced their way over the line under the posts after 19 minutes, but the referee wasn’t convinced and Newport cleared. Their first attempt to break the deadlock came three minutes later but a penalty attempt went left of the posts.

Burntwood set up camp in the away half following a chip and chase by Kian Carter after 30 minutes. Gozukucuk was close to finishing off a catch and drive but was halted illegally. As the penalty count mounted, the visitors lost a player to the sin bin.

Carter scored the first points of the match with a penalty goal on 35 minutes.

Newport hit back three minutes later from a scrum on the home ten metre line. The ball was fed right and the winger crossed in the corner for an unconverted try.

An instant response saw a series of pick and go’s featuring Rob Jones and Gozukucuk set Shorrock up for his first score under the posts which Carter converted.

Back came the visitors to regain the lead when their hooker broke through two tackles to run in from 25 metres. A successful conversion made it 12-10 but the try scorer was injured in the process of going over and left the field.

A prolonged first half of 63 minutes due to injury delays ended with Carter’s penalty attempt missing to the right and Alex Smail joining those on the sideline to be replaced by Jack Johnson.

Two early penalties awarded to the hosts after the break put them in good field position in the clubhouse corner. Alfie Dewsbury’s line out take and pass enabled Mackenzie Johnson to force his way over for a try which went unconverted.

A repeat act a few minutes later was not successful but a tap and go option from another penalty award provided Shorrock with the chance to stretch over for his second try. A fine conversion from Carter made it 22-12.

When Newport were caught offside in midfield, Carter took a shot at goal from 40 metres. He had the distance, but the ball slipped left of the posts.

The next try came around the hour mark and proved to be the hat-trick for man of the match Shorrock and the bonus point score for his side. The prop forward finished off another tap and go move and Carter converted.

Repeated Newport infringements kept them pinned in their own half and they lost another player to a yellow card on 65 minutes. However, Gozukucuk left the field two minutes later nursing a shoulder injury to be replaced by Adam Tuckey.

With five minutes left of regular time, Burntwood sealed the win with their fifth try. A good attack ended with Carter feeding Billy Fisher and his pass back inside was taken by winger Ed Smith for a smartly-taken try in the corner.

In five minutes of added time, Ian Jones almost put brother Rob away for a score, but his 30 metre run ended with an infringement against to leave the final score 34-12.

Burntwood 2nds put themselves ten points clear at the top of Staffs League Division 2 East by beating closest challengers Barton-under-Needwood 2nds away 43-17.

Tries from man of the match Josh Squire (2), Louis Hanson (2), Luke Maddox, Kye Brindley and skipper Craig Seedhouse were improved by conversions from Maddox (2) and Seedhouse (2).

With four games of the league campaign left, Burntwood 1sts welcome Clee Hill to The Sportsway on Saturday (25th February) for a 2.15pm kick off, while the 2nds fixture is to be confirmed.