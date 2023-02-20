Data revealing hundreds of local young people took up places at university have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.
UCAS statistics showed that 845 students in the district applied to study in higher education, with 710 places accepted.
Of those, just over 16% were mature students aged over 21.
Courses popular among Lichfield and Burntwood students were sports and exercise sciences, law and sociology.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said.
“My congratulations to all of them
“UCAS tell me that Leomansley ward in Lichfield had the most applicants, while Longdon had the lowest.
“Nationally, just under 331,000 18-year-olds applied to go to university which was up 4.7% on 2021 and up 17.8% on 2019.
“My former business partner left education at 18, and became a success in the business he ran – so not going to university is not a bar to success. But having attended uni, I know that it gives young people valuable life experience as well as a good grounding for a future career.
“It’s good to see that more and more students are applying to and winning places at university both in Lichfield and Burntwood as well as in the rest of the country.”Michael Fabricant