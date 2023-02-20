Data revealing hundreds of local young people took up places at university have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

UCAS statistics showed that 845 students in the district applied to study in higher education, with 710 places accepted.

Of those, just over 16% were mature students aged over 21.

Courses popular among Lichfield and Burntwood students were sports and exercise sciences, law and sociology.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said.