Health and fire chiefs say a new service will help ease demand on hospitals across Staffordshire.

The Falls Response Team has been launched by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to help get those who are not injured back on their feet.

They use specialist equipment to help those who have suffered a fall and can provide basic first aid.

Ian Read, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said that patients calling 999 or 101 may see the team sent out to help them.

“Delivering this new service means that we can work together to support the NHS at a really crucial time, as we continue through the busy winter season, hopefully preventing unnecessary hospital admissions. “However, I must stress that patients should contact the NHS in the usual way, in order for the initial clinical triage assessment to take place, and not to contact the fire service directly for assistance. This is to ensure that patients are provided with the most appropriate care and response for their needs. “We are a few months into the scheme now and the team have been able to effectively contribute to helping over 100 individuals who needed assistance. We’ve received some great feedback from their families too, so it’s clear that they are making a positive difference. “This scheme also allows us to interact with some very vulnerable individuals in our community and we can utilise these opportunities to ensure that they are as safe as possible within their own homes.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Falls Response Team operates from 8am to 8pm every day and recently welcomed Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant to demonstrate the work they do.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical officer for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said: