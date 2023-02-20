Lichfield ended a run of seven straight defeats stretching back to early November to secure victory at second-placed Bromsgrove.

The vital five points collected saw the Myrtle Greens shrug off the disappointment and hard luck stories of previous weeks in a game that was far from a classic.

Both defences ruled the roost – and this was a major plus for the city side after some of the issues they have had on that front this season. They also scored two long distance tries, both completed by Paul Maxwell-Keys, which reminded the ardent Lichfield support of such scores from last year’s triumphant campaign.

Bromsgrove didn’t start well as the first kick off was badly managed and Lichfield had a penalty inside 30 seconds. Unfortunately, Joe Edwards hit the post with his penalty shot and the hosts survived.

Most of the early play was in centre field, demonstrating that neither side was in charge. But the Myrtle Greens looked the brighter and once again their ruck speed was helping their cause and kept the home side from their intended goal.

The first try was a beauty as Ollie Green collected a kick in his 22 and decided to be adventurous with a neat chip over the chasers. Three passes later and Maxwell-Keys was in by the posts, with Edwards converting.

A significant event occurred around the 25 minute mark. Firstly, a Bromsgrove prop was sent off for a tip tackle and at the line out that followed on from the penalty, Freddie Wilson once again showed his ability to pick off loose line out throws and then squirm his way from the opposition in front of him. The conversion was charged down.

Being down to 14 men seemed to galvanise the home side though. A sustained attack eventually saw Drew Harper score their opening try, with Will Tanner converting.

With some momentum, the hosts had their best passage of the half and Tanner was able to kick a penalty for a breakdown offence to reduce Lichfield’s half-time advantage to 12-10.

The visitors needed to start the second period well to hinder the home side’s progress. They did so very quickly with Edwards – looking more at home in the 12 role – making the telling break inside his own half. There was sufficient support from his fellow backs to give Maxwell-Keys a second try and Kai Lucas-Dumolo added the extras from the touchline.

Bromsgrove retaliated with purpose. Not for the first time they threw a line out to the front man and captain Tom Hardwick was driven over.

The home side continued to play through their backs rather than the forwards, as they had at Cooke Fields in the reverse fixture, and their reward came as right wing Tom Sadler sped around the stretched cover. Tanner converted to give his side three point lead at 22-19.

But while Bromsgrove’s scoring was complete, Lichfield looked to put pressure on the 14 men.

A retreating scrum coughed up possession and Benson darted away with the loose ball to score in the corner and put Lichfield back in front. Their lead was extended soon after with Lucas-Dumolo kicking the simplest of penalties.

There was still time for one last charge from Bromsgrove, but the visitors controlled their opponents well and even had the nous and confidence to run down the clock in the last minute to complete the win.

Next Saturday (25th February) Lichfield are at Syston, who are in good form recently with six straight wins. Kick-off is at 2.15pm. The 2nds are also at Syston.

Elsewhere, there were plenty of other strong results for Lichfield

The Ladies won 19-12 at Buckingham Swans, while their seconds ran out 43-0 victors against Telford Hornets.

The Colts also enjoyed success, with the Colts winning 17-0 at Moseley, the under 16s coming out on the right side of a 38-25 scoreline at Old Halesonians and the under 15s enjoying a 78-12 result at Belper.

A clean sweep of Lichfield wins was completed by the under 14 side who welcomed Bournville, running out 45-22 victors.