Plans to build a new home on land in Burntwood have been approved.

The proposals will see a three bedroom property constructed alongside 5 Ashmole Avenue.

A planning statement said the development would allow the owner to downsize from the neighbouring four bedroom home.

“The land in question is at the side of the property and had originally been filled with bushes and shrubs, but it is now used for the owners motor home. “Access to the existing site would be maintained in accordance with the existing arrangements and entrance points. The new dwelling would have access from the front drive from Ashmole Avenue.” Planning statement

The approval comes after a previous planning application was rejected.

“Having taken into consideration all of the constructive points made in the refusal of the original application, we have made substantial amendments which we believe satisfies all concerns. “The style of the build, and subsequent street scene, has been completely re-designed to match and compliment the surrounding properties as sympathetically and closely as possible. “This new design now being in keeping with surrounding houses, also serves to reduce the scale and massing appearance to a more appropriate level, as it is now much further back from the highway and much less dominant in its appearance. “amendment has allowed the driveway access to be substantially improved to accommodate the parking of two vehicles perpendicular to the highway, satisfying concerns made by the highway agency regarding ease of parking access. “To the rear of the development, we have increased the size of the garden. This allows a larger shed to store garden equipment and bicycles.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.