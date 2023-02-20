The Rep has a fine history of supporting new plays – and The Way Old Friends do was a fine example of that tradition.

The production is a frothy concoction of music and memory, but it is also shot through with pathos and old wounds between friends.

Peter (Ian Hallard) and Edward (James Bradshaw) are old schoolfriends, their friendship bonded by teenage growing pains, struggles with their sexuality and a love of Abba.

Now, 30 years later and facing an uncertain middle age, they are reunited to form an Abba tribute band, but this one will be different to all of the other acts doing the small theatre circuit on Tuesday and Saturday evenings because this act will be in drag.

When an act pulls out a performance, the pair decide on the spot that they will put on the sho with less than three weeks notice, meaning they need to recruit new members and put together a set list that will be entertaining and educational. Head Over Heels is born.

Peter will play Agnetha, Edward is Anni-Frid, while Benny and Bjorn will be played by rehearsal pianist Ms Campbell (Sarah Crowe) and nervous young actress Jodie (Rose Shalloo). Add in Peter’s old friend p Sally (Donna Berlin) and Abba fan Christian (Andrew Horton) and what started of as a one off gig, soon becomes a small tour.

The first act of the play is one of joy and action, with lots of activity and character development leading up their first successful gig.

The second act takes on a darker turn, with seemingly well intentioned Christian first being the group’s photographer and social media marketing guru, before seducing the unhappily married Edward and finding a place in the band as his replacement.

The third act finds the gang reunited – without Christian who replaced everyone in the band with younger counterparts and changed their named to Abba-Fabba-do – to listen to Abba’s new music. Old ground is gone over, and forgiveness is asked for and given, a now sober Edward patching up his relationship with one of his oldest friends.

Although the play is one on the lighter side, there is still plenty of drama in the piece allowing the talented cast to bring full life to the well drawn characters and allowing the action of the piece to follow it’s logical course.

The play runs at The Rep Theatre in Birmingham until 4th March 4th, and then tours.