The support act for a show by Paul Weller near Lichfield has been confirmed.

Far From Saints – the new band featuring Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics – will appear at Forest Live on Cannock Chase on 9th June.

They will perform alongside Paul Weller and Seb Lowe.

The former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council said:

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my mate Kelly’s new project live at the forest shows.” Paul Weller

The Forest Live series at Cannock Chase will see the likes of Madness, Tom Grennan, Jack Savoretti and Natalie Imbruglia perform outdoors in June.

Tickets are available online.