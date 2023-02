Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in broad daylight in Shenstone.

The 14-plate grey Range Rover Sport was taken from a home on New Road at around 1pm on Saturday (18th February).

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 574 of 18th February.