Daytime television favourite Bargain Hunt is returning to Lichfield to film new episodes at a local auction house.

Camera crews for the BBC One show will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 28th February.

Filming takes place at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Wood End Lane in Fradley Park, with people invited to come along and watch the sale live alongside presenter Christina Trevanion and experts Too Irvine and Raj Bisram.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day. He said:

“We’re delighted to once again be hosting Bargain Hunt here at The Lichfield Auction Centre. “There’s sure to be some exciting auction action as the red and blue teams battle it out.” Richard Winterton

The last time Bargain Hunt visited Lichfield was in October to film the 2022 Christmas Specials.