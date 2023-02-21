Chasetown will have to come out on top in a local derby if they want to reach the semi-final of the Walsall Senior Cup.

The Scholars face Heath Hayes this evening (21st February) with a place in the last four at stake.

Mark Swann’s men go into the fixture full of confidence after a win at Daventry Town at the weekend.

Chasetown will go into the tie as favourites against Midland Football League Division One strugglers Heath Hayes who are without a victory in their last five outings.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 7.45pm. Admission is £5 adults and £2 under 16s.