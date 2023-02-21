A Lichfield retailer is helping shoppers spread random acts of kindness by introducing a new initiative.

The BillyChip scheme sees people able to purchase a token for £2 to a homeless person who can then redeem them for a hot or cold drink, or use two chips for a meal deal.

They will be launched in Central Co-op stores on 27th March.

The money from the purchase will go to BillyChip’s foundation to help support local charties.

Hannah Gallimore, social change manager at Central Co-op, said:

“BillyChip is such a simple way to spread kindness to those who need it, and we are pleased we can make that possible in our stores. “We have seen the great work that BillyChip is already doing, and we’re always keen to support kind initiatives that make a real difference, especially as times get tougher for everyone.” Hannah Gallimore, Central Co-op

The arrival of the tokens at Central Co-op will come on the fifth anniversary of founder Billy Abernethy-Hope’s death.

His sister Meg said: