An outbuilding in Whittington can be converted into a new home after plans were approved.

The development at Ivy Cottage on Main Street will see the creation of a three bedroom property.

A planning statement said the scheme would include a workshop, former stable, barn and cart shed.

“The existing driveway will be utilised to provide access to the converted, self-contained residential dwelling, that is currently sited within the curtilage of Ivy House. “The conversion of the outbuilding will conserve and enhance the current aesthetic, character and material palette of current house and the wider conservation area of which the building is sited. “It will retain the characteristic features of the current building and enhance then.” Planning statement

