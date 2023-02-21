Pupils at a Lichfield special school were narrowly beaten in the final of a regional basketball competition – and have enlisted the help of a professional rugby club as they aim to go one better when they compete in another sporting tournament.
Key Stage Four students from Queen’s Croft High School finished as runners-up in the WMSSSA annual basketball competition, losing 10-0 to Hednesford in the final.
They’re gearing up for a busy year of sporting activities including a rounders tournament and cricket competition.
But before that, they will compete in a rugby tournament against other special schools in the West Midlands – and to help them prepare they will be welcoming coaches from Leicester Tigers.
PE teacher Laura Grimshaw said:
“We have a diverse group of pupils here at Queen’s Croft and they were a joy to watch.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they conducted themselves and we’re looking forward to learning some tricks of the trade from the coaches at Leicester Tigers as we prepare for our next competition.”Laura Grimshaw, Queen’s Croft High School