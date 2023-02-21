Pupils at a Lichfield special school were narrowly beaten in the final of a regional basketball competition – and have enlisted the help of a professional rugby club as they aim to go one better when they compete in another sporting tournament.

Key Stage Four students from Queen’s Croft High School finished as runners-up in the WMSSSA annual basketball competition, losing 10-0 to Hednesford in the final.

They’re gearing up for a busy year of sporting activities including a rounders tournament and cricket competition.

But before that, they will compete in a rugby tournament against other special schools in the West Midlands – and to help them prepare they will be welcoming coaches from Leicester Tigers.

PE teacher Laura Grimshaw said: