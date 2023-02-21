Work has begun to create a new changing facility for people with physical disabilities in Lichfield.

The former toilet block at the corner of Swan Road and Bird Street will become a Changing Places site once the project is completed.

It will feature a height-adjustable changing bench, ceiling hoist system, space fort assistants, a height-adjustable wash basin, central toilet and privacy screen.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development, said:

“Suitable toilets and changing areas are vital to enable the people who need them to enjoy Beacon Park and the city centre. “I am delighted to see the investment in this toilet facility and by the fact it will be coming back into use to support life in our city this year and beyond.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Changing Places facility will be among 1,700 registered nationally. It will complement another such site at the Friary Outer Car Park.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of March.