Police are investigating after an attempt to break into a house in Lichfield.

Officers were called to a property on Scott Close during the early hours of yesterday morning (21st February).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“An offender has approached the front door to the property and has managed to snap the lock. “It is not known if the offender was disturbed of if they failed in their attempt to gain access to the property. “We encourage residents to check their locks and ensure all windows and doors are secure overnight.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 114 of 21st February.