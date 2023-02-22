Chasetown booked their place in the semi-final of the Walsall Senior Cup with a 1-0 win over Heath Hayes.

Joe Morley’s first half strike was enough to set up a home tie in the last four against either Tividale or Walsall.

It was just the one goal that separated the local rivals, but on another night Chasetown could and should have had more.

Danny O’Callaghan, Aaron Ashford and Liam Kirton all had great chances to add to the scoreline.

History was made too as Bailey Aisthorpe became the record-breaking substitution as the Scholars used five players from the bench for the first time in a competitive game.