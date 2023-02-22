Council leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the Armed Forces community by signing a formal agreement.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a commitment to ensuring that all serving and former military personnel and their families are treated fairly and have the same access to services as other residents.

Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen and Staffordshire County Council’s Cllr Alan White joined military representatives to sign the document last week.

Cllr Pullen said:

“I am honoured to re-sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

“It is a commitment to ensuring members of the Armed Forces, past and present, are supported in Staffordshire and recognises the vital contribution they make to our society.

“Lichfield has a proud association with the Armed Forces stretching back more than 300 years and it continues to this day.

“We will do whatever we can to support and celebrate them in the district.”

Lichfield’s links to the military include being the home of the former Staffordshire Regiment and the UK’s Defence Medical Services being based in Whittington.

Cllr White said:

“As a former serving member of the Armed Forces, I know how important it is that the community is well supported and recognised as a valued part of Staffordshire. “We continue to work with our partners to support our Armed Forces community, to help explain what they do, the significant role they play, and to recognise the valuable skills and experience they bring to Staffordshire. This benefits not only local businesses and communities but allows them to enjoy full and rewarding careers and lives in our great county. “We hope the re-signing will encourage other organisations across the county to pledge their support.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The 2021 Census reported that the percentage of Staffordshire residents that have previously served in the Armed Forces – 4.2% – exceeded the national average.

Philip Sinclair, the Ministry of Defence’s regional employer engagement director for the West Midlands, said: