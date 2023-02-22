A drop-in event will give people the chance to have their say on details about the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site area.

Previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate development, Lichfield District Council now hopes to create a mixed use scheme on the land.

Urban designers Create Streets have been brought in to help with the redevelopment proposals.

They will be seeking views on types of buildings, layouts and the overall masterplan for the site at the Three Spires Shopping Centre this weekend.

David Milner, deputy director at Create Streets, said:

“We are challenging the current convention of community consultation – we believe that the residents who live in Lichfield and know it best should be involved from the outset. “We are delighted that the Lichfield District Council has asked us to play this role for the design of new homes, apartments, space for businesses and new streets on the Birmingham Road Site.” David Milner, Create Streets

Create Streets will host the stand at the Wade Street entrance to the Three Spires Shopping Centre between noon and 4pm on Saturday (25th February).

The partnership with the council will see the outcomes of community engagement events used to help shape the design of the development on the site.

A consultation event is also running in the foyer of District Council House at Frog Lane until the end of February.