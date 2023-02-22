The owner of a Lichfield restaurant says he is proud to be able to support a community fund helping local organisations.

The Ruby Restaurant has made a £1,000 donation to We Love Lichfield after raising money throughout the Chinese New Year.

Owner Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said:

“I have seen the fantastic work We Love Lichfield has done over recent years, not just in the city but in Burntwood and surrounding villages, so as a person who lives and works in the district I wanted to give something back. “The restaurant raised the money during the last Chinese New Year celebrations and will be the first of much future support I wish to give to everyone involved in We Love Lichfield. “They are all volunteers, spending lots of their own time to help others, and I urge everyone to support a local charity.” Cllr Wai Lee-Ho

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“We cannot help others without the support of local people and businesses. “A massive thank you to Wai-Lee for this kind donation and an even bigger thank you for announcing that he will support us during every Chinese New Year.” Simon Price

For more details on how to support the fund visit www.welovelichfield.com.