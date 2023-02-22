Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure they receive the support they are entitled to after an extension of the Household Support Fund was announced.

The move will provide an additional £842million to support vulnerable residents.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said it was important those eligible for financial help were receiving it.

“I urge local families who are in financial difficulty to speak with their local council or Citizen’s Advice Bureau to ensure they are receiving all the benefits to which they are entitled. “I recognise that rising prices as a result of global economic pressures including Covid-19 and Putin’s war on Ukraine have left many families struggling in Staffordshire, so I am pleased that the Government has extended their unprecedented support targeted at the most vulnerable into 2024 through £900 means-tested cost of living payments, the energy price guarantee and the £2.5billion Household Support Fund.” Michael Fabricant

The latest round of funding will see Staffordshire receive around £11million to help families, taking the total to more than £27.5million in the county.

Mr Fabricant said: