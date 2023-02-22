A Whittington Wednesday Club is inviting people to come and take part in events and talks taking place.

Over the coming months, the group will hear a talk by local auctioneer Richard Winterton, a social afternoon with quizzes and bingo, and a race afternoon.

Fred Stack, from the club, said:

“If you are not a member, please come along one afternoon to see what goes on.” Fred Stack

The group meets from 2pm to 4pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Whittington Village Hall.

For more information, call Christine Jones on 01543 433190 or Fred Stack on 01543 432217.