Saplings directly descended from an oak tree on a World War One battlefield have been planted at the National Memorial Arboretum.

They were brought to the Alrewas centre for remembrance to mark the anniversary of The Battle of Verdun in 1916.

Gifted by Lichfield District Council, the trees were grown from acorns taken from an oak tree planted in commemoration of the battle, which itself was grown from an acorn originally collected from the battlefield on the western front in France.

The Battle of Verdun lasted for nearly ten months and was the longest battle of the First World War – and the longest in modern history. When it came to an end in December 1916, over 700,000 lives had been lost.

Lichfield District Council gardener Paul Niven said:

“Both acorns and conkers were collected from the battlefield at Verdun and sent to England to be distributed and planted, with the resulting oak and horse chestnut trees serving as war memorials. “Two acorns and a chestnut were received by the Mayor of Lichfield, and later two oaks were planted in the Garden of Remembrance within the city of Lichfield, which opened in 1920. “I collected the acorns in November 2020 and, with care and attention, they germinated and grew into the saplings that were planted at the arboretum. “It’s wonderful that they have found a permanent home at the National Memorial Arboretum – a truly fitting place to remember and commemorate the hundreds of thousands of lives lost in The Battle of Verdun. “These sapling will grow into mighty oak trees and hopefully future generations of visitors will be inspired to gather their acorns and plant their own trees in memory of the fallen.” Paul Niven, Lichfield District Council

The Western Front Association Memorial at the arboretum is dedicated to the 956,703 men and women of the then British Empire who died in the First World War.

All the hornbeam trees in the grove were grown from the only tree left standing in Delville Wood after the Battle of the Somme.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: