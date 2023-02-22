Works by talented Lichfield photographers will be exhibited in the city next month.

Lichfield Camera Club’s Spring exhibition will be held at The Hub at St Mary’s from 7th March to 1st April.

Around 100 images will make up the free display covering a range of genres.

Richard Moore, from Lichfield Camera Club, said:

“Due to the pandemic, this will be our first photography exhibition in the Lichfield area for almost three years and our members are looking forward to sharing their best images. “Some of the images on display will be available to buy and make unique gifts for someone to celebrate a special occasion or simply as a lovely treat for yourself.” Richard Moore, Lichfield Camera Club

Lichfield Camera Club was founded in 1946 and has a membership made up of both experienced and budding photographers.

The group runs practical sessions and specialist lectures along with exhibitions and competitions, with members sharing advice and expertise with each other.

For more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.