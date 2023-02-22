A packed schedule of city centre pancake races saw Lichfield mark Shrove Tuesday.

The annual event saw six ladies races, three for men, as well as mascot and under 10 competitions.

The official opening was marked by town crier Adrian Holmes, before the participants flipped their way along Bore Street in a bid to take their respective titles.

The winners were:

Men’s race – Issa Husain

Women’s race – Hollie Nelson

Under 10 race – Rosie Colley

Mascots race – Austin Brauser

Following the races, the Civic party made its way to the Market Square where the Mayor opened the Shrovetide fair.