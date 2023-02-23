A motion has been put forward in a bid to ensure Lichfield District Council commits to ensuring staff are paid at least the real living wage in the long term.

Independent charity The Living Wage Foundation says the current figure stands art £10.90 an hour for those living outside London who are aged over 18 and above.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward has now put forward the motion to a meeting of the council next week to ensure efforts to ensure the “real living wage” continues to be implemented.

It reads:

“Over 12,000 UK employers are now accredited by the Living Wage Foundation and voluntarily pay the Real Living Wage, including over 130 local authorities. “Since 2022 Lichfield District Council has ensured that no member of directly employed staff has earned less than the real living wage. “Lichfield District Council believes that paying the Real Living Wage not only benefits employees but also employers and the wider economy; our staff are our most valuable resource and that anyone employed by Lichfield District Council should reasonably be able expect to earn a wage which will allow them to get by; that paying at least a living wage to employees represents good employment practice and that companies who do so are demonstrating good social practice in this regard.” Motion put forward by Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Robertson’s motion continues to call on the local authority to take proactive steps on the issue.

“The council agrees to request that cabinet update the procurement strategy to include the living wage as part of the measurement of social value, and to instruct the head of paid service to begin the process of becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer with the Living Wage Foundation.” Motion put forward by Cllr Dave Robertson

The motion will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council on Tuesday (28th February).

Cllr Robertson said: