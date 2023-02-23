Local landowners are being offered free trees by a water company as part of the Commonwealth Games legacy.

Severn Trent is making them available to those with between 2.2 and 5 acres of land.

The company will provide an assessment and draw up a planting plan, as well assisting with maintenance costs over the next ten years.

The trees planted will contribute to the 2,022 acre Commonwealth Forest that the company committed to planting following the games.

Miranda de Freston, senior environmental engagement manager at Severn Trent, said:

“As a company that takes care of one of life’s essentials, we’re really passionate about making a positive impact on the communities and the environment where we live and work, so we’re encouraging landowners to take us up on this fantastic offer. “We will contribute £80 per acre for ten years which will help maintain your trees – all you need to do is plant them. “To get going, all we need from landowners is photos and maps of their land and we’ll then get in touch to discuss the next steps.” Miranda de Freston, Severn Trent

Landowners can register their interest by emailing forestdelivery@severntrent.co.uk before the end of March.