Councillors are to discuss draft plans to change Staffordshire County Council voting boundaries in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) is seeking to balance out voting areas in terms of the number of residents represented in each division.

Under plans being drawn up, Staffordshire County Council will retain the number of councillors, but some voters will find themselves in different areas.

Proposed changes include:

St Matthew’s to move from Lichfield Rural West to Burntwood North.

Expand Lichfield City North to include new areas near Collins Hill and Trent Valley Road.

Lichfield Rural South to include new housing developments near Claypit Lane currently falling within Lichfield City South.

Burntwood South to expand to include an area off Cannock Road.

A report to be discussed at a county council overview and scrutiny committee meeting next week said:

“The highest forecast variances [in voter numbers] by 2028 are in Lichfield City South, Burntwood North, Lichfield Rural South and Lichfield Rural North – all have forecast variances of over 10%. Boundary changes will be required to improve electoral equality across the borough. “Even in divisions where variances are theoretically within acceptable levels, the effects of natural population change and the impact of housing developments across the borough means that changes may be required in order to meet the Local Government Boundary Commission requirements of electoral equality for voters, reflecting community identities and interests, and effective and convenient local government.” Staffordshire County Council report

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee at Staffordshire County Council on Monday (27th February).