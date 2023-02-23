Small businesses up to five years old are being offered free legal support thanks to a scheme in Staffordshire.

The Get Started and Grow programme provides up to two hours’ advice and support on contract law, including aspects such as terms and conditions, non-disclosure agreements and shareholder agreements.

It follows the introduction of accountancy support, covering everyday money management, financial planning and forecasting.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Our Get Started and Grow programme is making a difference to new businesses, providing free professional advice in areas where they have less expertise to give them added confidence. “We have a strong record for start-up survival in the county – it’s hugely encouraging that Staffordshire is providing the right environment for start-up businesses to grow and thrive, and vitally to operate successfully through the difficult first few years. “At the county council it is a priority to us to provide support to these enterprises in a targeted and relevant way, ensuring they have the guidance they need to succeed and expand.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the initiative are available online or by emailing getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk.