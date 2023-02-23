The story of a band’s debut album will be told at an event in Lichfield next year.

The Coral released their Platinum-selling eponymous debut album in 2002.

Frontman James Skelly and keyboard player Nick Power will lift the lid on how the album came to be in a show at the Lichfield Garrick on 29th March 2024.

A spokesperson said:

“The Coral’s eponymous debut remains a totemic release. Sonically unique, wilfully leftfield and thrillingly eclectic, The Coral combined psychedelia with dub, disco groove with pop and ragtime with Egyptian reggae on a remarkable debut that has proved to be timeless. “Twenty-one years on, that records sounds as fresh and remarkable as it did when it was released on 29th July 2002. “In this intimate evening, singer and songwriter James Skelly will be joined by keyboardist Nick Power for an evening of conversation, audience questions and acoustic songs.”

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (24th February) via the Lichfield Garrick website.